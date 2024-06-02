NMPF Renews Partnership with Mexican Dairy Industry

June 2, 2024

NMPF and the U.S. Dairy Export Council (USDEC) co-led the U.S. delegation at the May 7-8 U.S.-Mexico binational meeting in Chihuahua, Mexico. As both countries head toward presidential elections this year and policy-related threats to dairy consumption in Mexico – the U.S.’s largest dairy export market – are growing, the convening focused on how to best collaborate to address future challenges.

NMPF and USDEC reaffirmed their commitment to a strong partnership with the largest U.S. dairy export destination during the event, which focused on the importance of shared advocacy for pro-trade and science-based public policies, as well as the opportunity for greater work together on dairy promotion efforts.

The U.S. contingent included 14 U.S. dairy farmers, cooperative staff and processor representatives, while the Mexican dairy industry was led by five producer and dairy processor groups with a total of approximately 20 representatives from Mexico. The two parties discussed the most pressing issues facing their respective industries, and capped the meeting with an agreed-upon list of 12 new and updated priorities, including:

Enhanced trade between the two nations,

The continued defense of common names, and

Improved information sharing on sustainability and market trends.

Designed to strengthen the relationship between the U.S. and Mexican dairy sectors, the two industries first formalized their partnership through a Memorandum of Understanding in 2005 and have since met regularly to build on that collaboration. The binational meeting is a vital component in maintaining robust and smooth engagement with the U.S.’s most important international partner.