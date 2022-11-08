NMPF Provides Opportunities for FARM Participants, YCs at World Dairy Expo

November 8, 2022

The National Dairy FARM Program and YC Program joined industry stakeholders in Madison, WI Oct. 3-7 for the 2022 World Dairy Expo, boosting NMPF’s presence at the prestigious event for dairy farmers yet again.

FARM hosted a Lunch & Learn session with Zoetis and Alltech about employee management on, Oct. 6, with a session recording made available here. FARM also co-sponsored a Fitness to Transport “Knowledge Nook” session with Elanco Animal Health on Oct. 7.

The YC Program hosted a workshop, “Road Markers to the Future Business of Milking Cows,” on Oct. 6, in which YCs explored the steps that young and beginning dairy farmers must take to be successful today, and in the future. The session recording is available here. Forty YCs from seven member cooperatives participated in the session and reception later that day.

NMPF also sponsored a panel on the Federal Milk Marketing Order system, “The Future of our Dairy Markets – What Reforms Are Needed?” to introduce FMMO reforms and highlighted the NMPF internship program at the “Career Connections Networking Event”.