NMPF Provides Economics Breakdowns at Dairy Farmer Meetings

June 2, 2024

Dairy farmers received the latest economics analysis from members of the NMPF-USDEC Joint Economics Team in May, with staff providing expertise on changing market conditions.

Stephen Cain, senior director of research and economic analysis for NMPF, presented at the DairyWest Board meeting May 8 in Twin Falls, ID, in conjunction with USDEC. His presentation focused on global supply and demand, U.S. production and U.S. export opportunities moving forward.

Dr. Peter Vitaliano, vice president for economic policy and market research for NMPF, appeared at the Southeast Milk Inc., Leadership Experience (SMILE) meeting May 15 in Tampa, FL, presenting on current economic conditions and offering an outlook for dairy prices. SMILE is a hub for developing farmer leadership talent in the southeastern United States.

Trade team staff were also active in outreach in May, with Trade Policy Director Tony Rice participating in the Agricultural Transportation Coalition conference in Tacoma, WA, May 20-23 to discuss supply chain issues, including cargo pilferage, and meet with ocean carrier and port officials.

Executive Vice President for Trade Policy & Global Affairs Shawna Morris participated May 20-21 in the International Trademark Association meeting in Atlanta as part of the association’s Geographical Indications (GIs) Committee meeting. The committee develops recommendations on GIs and common names that inform governments’ policies on the issues.

Economics and trade staff collaborated at the Eucolait conference in Bordeaux, France, May 22 and 24. Executive Vice President for Policy Development & Strategy Jaime Castaneda presented at the conference, as did economics team economist Monica Ganley of USDEC. Ganley presented on Latin American exporters.