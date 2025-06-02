NMPF Prompts U.S. Investigation into Global Nonfat Milk Solids

June 2, 2025

The U.S. International Trade Commission (ITC) announced an investigation on May 20 into global nonfat milk solids competitiveness for the United States and other major suppliers, including Canada, after extensive NMPF and U.S. Dairy Export Council advocacy for a probe.

The announcement followed an April 23 letter from the U.S. Trade Representative (USTR) requesting a formal Section 332 investigation into global suppliers’ pricing and trade practices for products with high levels of nonfat milk solids, including casein, caseinates, lactose, skim milk powder, and milk protein concentrates and isolates.

NMPF and USDEC have been closely monitoring a notable spike in certain nonfat milk solid exports from Canada following 2020 implementation of the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA). USMCA included rules on Canadian exports of skim milk powder, milk protein concentrates and infant formula that imposed higher penalty rates on exports that exceed a volume threshold. USMCA introduced these measures to curb Canada’s propensity to offload excess nonfat milk solids onto global markets at artificially low prices.

However, data shared by NMPF with USTR suggest Canada has sidestepped these obligations by shifting dairy protein production and exports to other product categories that evade the USMCA export disciplines. In meetings and written communications to both the current administration and the previous one, NMPF has urged USTR to address this behavior, which harms American dairy producers both domestically and abroad.

ITC’s 11-month investigation will evaluate Canadian and other global suppliers’ nonfat milk solids competitiveness to determine if any pricing or trade practices violate international trade rules. NMPF and USDEC will actively support the investigation and continue to insist on changes in Canada’s actions.