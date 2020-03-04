NMPF Proactive Toward USMCA Implementation

March 4, 2020

As the U.S. government now turns its attention towards implementing and ratifying the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement, NMPF is encouraging the U.S. Trade Representative (USTR), working in concert with other parts of the USMCA implementation team including at the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA), to clearly outline U.S. expectations for how USMCA dairy provisions are implemented.

The forward-leaning posture, necessary to prevent bad-faith actors from undermining the full intent of USCMA’s dairy provisions, was signaled Feb. 27 NMPF joined with the U.S. Dairy Export Council (USDEC) in a letter to USTR and USDA outlining specific provisions that should command the administration’s dedicated attention. The provisions included: reforms to Canada’s dairy pricing policies; administration of Canada’s TRQs; and safeguards that protect U.S. companies’ rights to use common food names in Mexico.

These messages also were emphasized during recent in-person meetings NMPF held with USTR staff, Mexican industry and government officials and Canadian officials to discuss the importance of collaboration and good-faith implementation of USMCA to avoid trade disruptions. NMPF is continuing its work alongside government officials and industry stakeholders to ensure USMCA’s provisions are implemented and enforced in good faith.