NMPF Prepares Trade Policy Asks

February 4, 2025

NMPF and the U.S. Dairy Export Council (USDEC) shared their U.S. dairy trade priorities with USDA and the Office of the U.S. Trade Representative (USTR) on Jan. 27, following an “America First Trade Policy” executive order issued by President Trump issued on Inauguration Day, Jan 20. Three additional executive actions to impose 10% tariffs on China and 25% tariffs on most products from Mexico and Canada were also issued on Feb. 1, although the U.S. has postponed tariffs on the latter two partners for approximately 30 days.

The Jan. 27 broad trade order directs to USTR and its interagency partners affecting U.S. dairy trade to take a number of actions including:

Identifying unfair trade practices

Conducting an expedited review of the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement

Providing recommendations to revise existing trade agreements to achieve or maintain reciprocal concessions; and

Pinpointing opportunities for new bilateral or sector-specific market access opportunities.

With an April 1 deadline for the trade reports, the input from NMPF and USDEC comes at an ideal time and emphasizes the importance of resolving dairy trade irritants and targeting key markets for growth. In addition to underlining the importance of exports to the success of American dairy farmers and companies, the joint USDEC and NMPF document details recommendations to improve the industry’s global competitive standing. This includes expanding market access to bridge tariff gaps with EU and New Zealand suppliers and addressing the U.S. trade deficit of more than $2.5 billion with the European Union.

On the tariffs, President Trump announced the measures due to result of unresolved concerns related to illicit drug flows and illegal immigration. Mexico and Canada have both promised retaliatory tariffs should U.S. tariffs move forward. The pause in tariffs on Mexico and Canada means trade with those countries can continue uninterrupted for the coming month.

In a Feb. 2 statement, Krysta Harden, president and CEO of USDEC, encouraged the administration “to draw on the types of tools President Trump wielded so successfully when negotiating USMCA—bringing everyone to the table and working out a solution that minimizes unintended consequences for farmers, rural manufacturers, and consumers.”

NMPF and USDEC also joined more than 400 agricultural organizations in signing onto a Jan. 15 letter to Senate Agriculture Committee Chair John Boozman, R-AR, and Ranking Member Amy Klobuchar, D-MN, to endorse Brooke Rollins for Secretary of Agriculture.

Leading up to her Jan. 23 confirmation hearing, NMPF collaborated with members of the Senate Agriculture Committee to highlight dairy trade challenges. Senators on both sides of the aisle stressed the importance of USDA pursuing a more active trade agenda and vigorously advocating on behalf of U.S. farmers in international negotiations.