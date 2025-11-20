NMPF Praises Senate Passage of Whole Milk for Healthy Kids Act

November 20, 2025

The National Milk Producers Federation celebrated today’s latest step toward better nutrition for children, as the Senate passed the Whole Milk for Healthy Kids Act by unanimous consent.

The Senate’s unanimous support for the legislation means that only House passage and a presidential signature remain before improved access to dairy nutrition in schools becomes law. This bill would provide schools with the option of serving whole and 2% milk in addition to the 1%, fat-free, and flavored options currently offered.

Whole and 2% milk are the most consumed varieties at home, offering the same 13 essential nutrients including protein, calcium and vitamin D with a taste kids often prefer.

“Restoring schools’ option to offer whole and reduced-fat milk will mean more schoolkids will get the essential nutrients they need,” NMPF President and CEO Gregg Doud said. “This commonsense legislation will help American children get back on solid nutritional footing. We’re grateful that both sides of the aisle can come together and agree on the importance of making informed, science-backed decisions that prioritize the health and future of our children.”

The Senate measure is sponsored by Senators Roger Marshall, R-KS, Peter Welch, D-VT, Dave McCormick, R-PA, and John Fetterman, D-PA. Senate Agriculture Chairman John Boozman, R-AR, and Ranking Member Amy Klobuchar, D-MN, led the committee in approving the bill by voice vote in June.

“We thank Senators Marshall and Welch for their passionate advocacy for getting this bill over the finish line in committee and on the floor. Their leadership made this win possible,” Doud said.

Whole and 2% milk were removed from school meals programs beginning in 2012 as part of an effort to slow obesity in American kids that was based on science and nutrition advice that is now outdated. Research over the past decade has found that milk at all fat levels has a neutral or positive effect on health outcomes, ranging from obesity and diabetes to heart disease.

With Senate approval, the next step is House passage. A similar bill overwhelmingly passed the House of Representatives in 2023 but stalled in the Senate. House Committee on Agriculture Chairman GT Thompson, R-PA, has led the charge in the House on this issue for years, with Rep. Kim Schrier, D-WA, as coauthor, and this bill is expected to pass with strong bipartisan support once again.