NMPF Offers Support to USTR Katherine Tai to Expand Markets

June 2, 2021

NMPF Chairman Randy Mooney and President and CEO Jim Mulhern met with U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai on May 3 to discuss the dairy industry’s trade policy priorities.

Issues addressed included the importance of expanding market access opportunities around the world for American dairy products and enforcement our agreements, including ensuring Canada fully implements its tariff-rate quotas for U.S. dairy consistent with the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA). Mooney and Mulhern also raised concerns with EU policies that restrict the use of common food names by American cheese producers.

In a follow-up letter to Ambassador Tai, NMPF laid out how the dairy industry’s commitment to sustainable dairy production and the real-world progress America’s dairy farmers have made to reduce greenhouse gas emissions can further USTR’s climate and sustainability goals if more export opportunities are available to U.S. dairy products.

NMPF, working with the U.S. Dairy Export Council, continues to advocate for the importance of opening and expanding global markets, enabling American dairy farmers to compete on a level playing field and meet the world’s dairy needs with high-quality, sustainable products.