NMPF Offers Dairy Industry Support to Ambassador Tai on Expanding Agricultural Markets

May 3, 2021

In a meeting today with U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai, Jim Mulhern, President and CEO of the National Milk Producers Federation, and NMPF’s Chairman Randy Mooney offered to closely collaborate with Ambassador Tai and the entire Biden Administration on trade in order to strengthen the health of the U.S. dairy industry to allow for further expansion of the hundreds of thousands of dairy-reliant jobs across the country.

“From farmers to farm workers, dairy manufacturers, milk haulers, and port workers – all these are just some of the Americans that are increasingly reliant on dairy exports for their prosperity,” Mulhern said. “Expanding access for Made-In-America dairy products and eliminating the non-tariff trade barriers that impede them is fundamental to supporting the U.S. dairy industry and the millions more who depend on a robust dairy supply chain.”

In the meeting with Ambassador Tai, Mulhern emphasized the need for new market opportunities, noting in particular the importance of enforcement of existing trade agreements such as ensuring Canada meets its trade obligations; countering European Union attempts to misuse common food names through inappropriate geographical indication rules; engaging with Mexico to ensure a normal flow of trade; and concluding new market expanding trade agreements.

“We’re grateful to Ambassador Tai for taking the time to meet with us and discuss a few of the trade-related issues on the minds of America’s dairy farmers,” said Mulhern. “Our industry is an agricultural leader in improving sustainability, promoting high animal care standards, and providing high quality products. Together with the U.S. Dairy Export Council we’re eager to work closely with the Ambassador and her team to meet growing global dairy demand with sustainably produced American dairy products.”