NMPF Meets with U.S.-Mexico Dairy Working Group

January 7, 2025

NMPF Executive Vice President Jaime Castaneda spent Dec. 3-6 in Mexico City, meeting with the U.S.-Mexico Working Group and strengthening ties with local Mexican dairy producers and industry organizations.

The Working Group is an outgrowth of prior U.S.-Mexico Binational Meetings. It convenes at the working level to share more in-depth knowledge and ideas on how to increase dairy consumption and expand trade between the two countries.

Castaneda met with dairy companies, farmer organizations and government officials to encourage Mexico to engage with the new U.S. administration to find solutions to issues of common concern, such as immigration and trade, rather than escalate tensions. He emphasized that the best means for Mexico to address the legitimate concerns raised by the incoming Trump administration is to work collaboratively.

NMPF, in partnership with the U.S. Dairy Export Council and other agricultural organizations, is working to facilitate the conversations and ensure agriculture trade does not become collateral damage in broader disputes among the U.S. government and its partners.