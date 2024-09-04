Government Relations:

NMPF Makes Dairy a Farm Bill Force for Consensus, Notches Other Wins

September 4, 2024

Secured common dairy priorities across farm bill titles in all three farm bill proposals

Built bipartisan congressional support to restore “higher of” Class I mover formula

Won legislative victories on flavored milk and sodium to shape school meals rule

Advocated successfully for FDA authorization of Bovaer to curb enteric methane emissions

NMPF has worked with Congress throughout the year to ensure that both chambers reflect strong and shared support for dairy priorities, even as work to pass a new farm bill stalled. The result is overlapping, pro-dairy policies in every significant legislative farm bill proposal offered thus far, including the House farm bill sponsored by Chairman GT Thompson, R-PA, the Senate Democratic framework introduced by Chairwoman Debbie Stabenow, D-MI, and the Senate Republican framework proposed by Ranking Member John Boozman, R-AR.

Each of these proposals reauthorizes the Dairy Margin Coverage safety net and updates its production history calculation to use recent data. They also require USDA to conduct mandatory, biennial manufacturing cost surveys to provide dairy stakeholders with better data to inform future make allowance discussions. And each also continues USDA’s voluntary conservation programs and moves the remaining Inflation Reduction Act funds into the conservation baseline while keeping the Environmental Quality Incentives Program’s 50% livestock set-aside. And all of them continue important trade promotion programs and include vital language to protect the use of common food names worldwide.

Differences remain, of course. NMPF is pleased that the House bill and the Senate Republican framework include the bipartisan Whole Milk for Healthy Kids Act to reverse the underconsumption of nutritious milk in schools. Similarly, NMPF is glad that the Senate Democratic framework includes the bipartisan EMIT LESS Act to better target conservation programs toward helping farmers reduce enteric methane emissions. Both provisions merit inclusion in the final farm bill.

NMPF also appreciates efforts among dairy’s congressional champions to restore the “higher of” Class I mover formula to reinstate orderly milk marketing. House Agriculture Committee Chairman Thompson included this fix in the House’s farm bill, while Senate Dairy Subcommittee Chair Kirsten Gillibrand, D-NY, led a bipartisan letter urging USDA to restore the previous formula. Finally, House Ag Representative Nick Langworthy, R-NY, and others in both parties advocated vocally for the restoration in the House farm bill. NMPF is pleased that USDA included this proposal for most milk in its Federal Milk Marketing Order recommended decision and commends these members of Congress for pushing for this solution.

NMPF secured more policy successes in other vehicles while laying farm bill groundwork. The fiscal year 2024 agriculture funding package included language to allow schools to offer low-fat flavored milk and to follow manageable sodium rules in any final school meals rulemaking. These provisions ensured that USDA’s school meals rule, made final in April, would enable schools to serve nutritious dairy foods that students will consume.

Years of NMPF efforts also drew dividends in May when the Food and Drug Administration announced that it had completed its review of the Bovaer feed additive and granted Elanco Animal Health, its U.S. sponsor, the right to market the product for use in lactating dairy cows. Bovaer has a proven track record of reducing enteric methane emissions, so this represents a milestone in NMPF’s years-long advocacy for enteric-reducing solutions. NMPF continues to seek enactment of the bipartisan Innovative FEED Act to provide FDA with clear authority to review similar future products as foods, not as drugs. This bill is included in the Senate’s fiscal year 2025 Agriculture-FDA funding bill, a path to enactment this year.

NMPF’s work all year also sets the stage for potential progress during the post-election “lame duck” congressional session, when Congress will need to pass either a farm bill or an extension and likely will need to pass a government funding bill.