NMPF Statement on the ‘Make Our Children Healthy Again Strategy’

September 9, 2025

From NMPF President and CEO Gregg Doud:

“The MAHA Commission’s Make Our Children Healthy Again Strategy recognizes what the latest science indicates and what we’ve long been saying: that getting whole milk back into schools and boosting dairy in diets helps meet America’s nutritional needs, and that it is critical to improving the health of our nation’s children.

“We appreciate the commission’s attention to our nation’s public-health needs, and we are excited that scientific evidence showing the benefits of dairy at all fat levels is finally gaining appropriate recognition. We are hopeful that the upcoming Dietary Guidelines will also reflect the overwhelming evidence that NMPF has shared for years: dairy, including whole and reduced-fat, is an excellent source of nutrients in American diets. And we look forward to working with the administration on furthering the health of American children.

“To further assist in dairy’s positive contributions to a healthier nation, we also urge Congress to pass the Whole Milk for Healthy Kids Act, which would provide schools the opportunity to serve the nutritious whole and 2% milk that school kids love and codify into law the endorsement given in the administration’s report.”