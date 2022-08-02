NMPF Leads FMMO Conversation with State Association Meeting, Webinars

August 2, 2022

NMPF’s momentum toward Federal Milk Marketing Order modernization grew in July as it actively engaged state dairy associations and member cooperatives in conversations on the future of milk pricing, building consensus on a critical undertaking for member co-op farmers and the entire dairy industry.

Helping to create a structured dialogue among dairy organizations about major policy issues, NMPF organized a state dairy association summit meeting on July 11-12 that gathered 45 farmers and executives from 22 state organizations in Chicago to gain a deeper understanding of pressing public policy challenges affecting other regions and learn more about how national issues are being handled at the local level.

FMMO presentations from Chief Economist Peter Vitaliano and Jim Sleper, an FMMO expert and veteran of past federal order hearings, served as the centerpiece of the event, which also featured in-depth discussions on farm labor; industry-driven environmental policy and sustainability initiatives; and best practices for public affairs advocacy and outreach.

Member outreach, meanwhile, expanded into exclusive webinars NMPF held in July to help farmers and cooperative staff better understand FMMO issues under consideration. The one-hour Zoom webinars provided detailed summaries of the issues being examined by our Federal Order Task Forces, including Class I Pricing; Dairy Products & Product Specification; Milk Composition; and Make Allowances.

The webinars gave participants the opportunity to pose questions, offer input and understand how task force recommendations may affect their respective cooperatives. Work continues this summer on these issues, with the goal of arriving this fall at a final recommendation package for consideration and review by the Economic Policy Committee and ultimately, the NMPF Board of Directors.