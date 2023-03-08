NMPF Lauds House Re-Introduction of DAIRY PRIDE Act, Following Senate

March 8, 2023

From NMPF President and CEO Jim Mulhern:

“The National Milk Producers Federation applauds the bipartisan members of the House of Representatives who today re-introduced the DAIRY PRIDE Act, which adds momentum to legislation that saw Senate re-introduction last week and needs to pass Congress this year.

“With proposed FDA guidance that acknowledges the problem of consumer confusion over the nutritional content of plant-based beverages, but doesn’t go far enough to solve the problem by enforcing its own standards of identity and limiting dairy terms used in food labeling to dairy products, DAIRY PRIDE is necessary for FDA to fulfill its own responsibilities.

“To eliminate consumer confusion over their nutritional content, plant-based drinks or beverages shouldn’t be allowed to use dairy terms in their labeling. That’s common-sense, and DAIRY PRIDE is a common-sense solution. We thank the House sponsors of the legislation – Reps. John Joyce, R-PA; Ann Kuster, D-NH; Mike Simpson, R-ID; Joe Courtney, D-CT; Derrick Van Orden, R-WI; and Angie Craig, D-MN – for being champions for consumers in this important nutrition and health issue.

The Defending Against Imitations and Replacements of Yogurt, Milk, and Cheese To Promote Regular Intake of Dairy Everyday Act” aka DAIRY PRIDE, requires FDA to enforce its standards of identity and would supersede the inadequate solution it offered last week, in which plant-based beverages could call themselves “milk” as long as they clearly state their nutritional differences with real dairy. FDA is accepting comments on its draft guidance until April 24.

DAIRY PRIDE was introduced in the Senate last week. Lead sponsors in that chamber were: Sens. Tammy Baldwin, D-WI; Jim Risch, R-ID; Peter Welch, D-VT and Susan Collins, R-ME.