NMPF Issues Summary of Dairy Trade Barriers for Incoming Officials

December 1, 2020

NMPF and the U.S. Dairy Export Council submitted detailed comments on Oct. 29 to the U.S. Trade Representative (USTR) in response to its annual call for input to inform its National Trade Estimate Report on Foreign Trade Barriers. The organizations also prepared an Executive Summary to inform and guide the work of the incoming Biden Administration and other key policymakers over the coming year.

The full comments outline the challenges and opportunities facing U.S. dairy exports in more than 30 foreign markets. These challenges include high tariffs, retaliatory duties, geographical indications, import licensing, and unscientific health requirements to keep U.S. goods at bay.

Expanding opportunities for U.S. dairy exports has become extremely important for the industry, as growing overseas sales is essential to supporting domestic dairy farmers, cooperatives and a healthy rural economy. The comments and summary are one part of how NMPF and USDEC are working to reduce trade barriers that hamper exports.

“Our comments to the USTR provide a road map for dozens of opportunities to create a more level and consistent global playing field for the U.S. dairy sector,” said Jim Mulhern, president and CEO of NMPF.