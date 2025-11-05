NMPF Identifies Dairy Trade Barriers for U.S. Government

November 5, 2025

NMPF and USDEC filed extensive comments Oct. 30 as part of the U.S. Trade Representative’s (USTR) request for global trade barriers for its 2026 National Trade Estimate report.

The list of issues compiled by NMPF and USDEC highlight dairy trade irritants in 34 different markets, including regional blocs like the European Union and parties to the Central America-Dominican Republic Free Trade Agreement.

Several key issues that the organizations cite include Canada’s refusal to comply with its dairy commitments under USMCA, dairy facility registration challenges across various markets, and the European Union’s long list of trade-distorting measures ranging from certification requirements to the abuse of geographical indications to monopolize common names like “parmesan.”

Supplementing NMPF’s engagement with USTR as cleared confidential advisors, the comments serve as a key resource for the U.S. government as it engages in negotiations with trading partners. The 2025 National Trade Estimate report has served as a guide for crafting the Trump Administration’s reciprocal trade plan. It also offers details on priority dairy markets and products as the U.S. government seeks to resolve barriers to dairy trade and expand market access opportunities.