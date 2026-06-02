NMPF Highlights USMCA Importance at Events

June 2, 2026

NMPF and the U.S. Dairy Export Council co-hosted a U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement roundtable with Farmers for Free Trade on May 6 at Belgioioso’s facility in Green Bay, WI, alongside Congressman Tony Wied, R-WI, Land O’Lakes producer Amber Horn-Leiterman, and Wisconsin agriculture and business leaders.

NMPF made the case for targeted improvements to USMCA dairy provisions, including combatting Canada’s ongoing manipulation of dairy tariff-rate quota administration, addressing Canadian circumvention of dairy protein export disciplines and ensuring that Mexico preserves full U.S. cheese access to the Mexican market.

NMPF furthered its message two days later in Arizona, where United Dairymen of Arizona’s Jim Boyle, Jr. participated in a May 8 Phoenix roundtable with Governor Katie Hobbs hosted by the Arizona Chamber of Commerce & Industry and Farmers for Free Trade.

Boyle highlighted the expanded export opportunities dairy producers have gained through the North American Free Trade Agreement and USMCA and emphasized the importance of improving and renewing the current trade deal.

With the mandatory July 1, 2026, USMCA joint review approaching, NMPF and USDEC are focused on ensuring that outstanding dairy issues with Canada are resolved, that trade remains fully open with Mexico, and that the three nations renew the trade deal.