NMPF Highlights U.S. Dairy’s Role in Global Nutrition; Hain, Jordan Discuss HPAI

May 5, 2025

Trade Policy Director Tony Rice presented at an April 23 briefing on Capitol Hill to speak about the U.S. dairy industry’s commitment to combatting malnutrition around the world, highlighting a busy month for NMPF outreach across the dairy community.

Hosted by the Alliance to End Hunger, the briefing covered the current state of global hunger and the importance of stable U.S. funding support for critical intervention products such as ready-to-use therapeutic foods, a proven, lifesaving treatment for children suffering from acute malnutrition made from milk powder, peanuts, soybean oil/soy protein, sugar and vitamins.

NMPF and USDEC have strongly advocated Congress and USDA to expand funding for critical food assistance programs, including ready-to-eat foods. Rice was joined by representatives from Helen Keller International, Edesia Nutrition and the Eleanor Crook Foundation.

Elsewhere, NMPF Chief Veterinary Officer Dr. Meggan Hain and Dr. Karen Jordan, head of the FARM Program’s animal care committee, participated in the National Institute of Animal Agriculture (NIAA) Annual Meeting in Kansas City on April 7-8. Dr. Hain participated in NIAA’s Advanced Training for Animal Agriculture Leaders while Dr. Jordan presented on the dairy industry’s response to HPAI as part of an exercise to look at effective disease response across species.

Also, FARM’s Sage Saffran moderated the ‘Unpacking Carbon Footprints: A Value Chain Approach to Advancing Dairy Sustainability’ panel on April 16 at the 2025 Cheese Con in Madison, WI.

Will Loux, the head the NMPF/USDEC Joint Economics Team, spoke to the International Dairy Federation Standing Committee on Dairy Policies and Economics on carbon markets, the impact of H5N1, and an outlook for dairy markets virtually on April 14. And NMPF economist Monica Ganley spoke on the State of the Industry to the Oregon Dairy Industry on behalf of the S/R Oregon Dairy Council in Salem on April 15.