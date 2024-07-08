NMPF Grows Latin American Network

July 8, 2024

Strengthening its trade and dairy priorities in Latin America, NMPF and USDEC signed a June 4 memorandum of understanding (MOU) with the Colombian Association of Dairy Industry (Asoleche).

The agreement details objectives that the U.S. and Colombian industries will undertake to improve knowledge sharing and eliminate trade barriers between the two countries. The MOU complements similar agreements USDEC and NMPF have made throughout Latin America, including with Sociedad Rural Argentina, the Inter-American Institute for Cooperation on Agriculture (IICA) and the Chilean Federacion Nacional de Productores de Leche (Fedeleche).

Gregg Doud, president and CEO of NMPF, said, “The U.S. and Colombian dairy industries share many of the same values and priorities. We’re excited to work alongside Asoleche to promote positive, sound policies that build a stronger dairy industry in the Americas and internationally.”