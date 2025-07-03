NMPF Farmers Advocate for Dairy, Approve Trade Initiative at Board Meeting

July 3, 2025

NMPF members approved a new initiative to boost dairy exports and welcomed a new cooperative as well as new farmer-leaders into the fold at the National Milk Producers Federation’s Board of Directors meeting June 10-11.

NMPF’s board meeting brought together more than 100 farmers and dairy-cooperative leaders at the nation’s largest dairy farmer trade organization, which serves as the policy voice for milk producers and the cooperatives they own in Washington.

“If you imagine that on top of that the millions of people who buy something we touch every day with the products, the nutritious products that we produce, not just at dinner, not just at breakfast, but all day long, because of what you can turn dairy into, it’s a pretty amazing story, really,” said NMPF Board Chairman Randy Mooney, a farmer from Rogersville, MO, in remarks at the meeting. “We put some of the most nourishing products there are into consumers every day, globally, and that’s something that I think we can all be proud of.”

The board also voted to implement a new member-funded export assistance program called NEXT , starting today. NEXT, which stands for NMPF EXport and Trade, is the successor to the Cooperatives Working Together program.

A majority of the milk produced by NMPF members supports the NEXT program, with a 2 cent/cwt contribution through 2028. The NEXT program focuses on supporting U.S. dairy exports in key markets around the world to help drive global demand for U.S. dairy products and support U.S. dairy prices.

Two new directors and one new cooperative member also were approved. Joining as new board members are:

Corey Gillins, Dairy Farmers of America

Tim Kuenzi, Darigold

Brenda Dehart, Foremost Farms

NMPF also approved a new co-op member, Lanco-Pennland Cooperative, based in Hagerstown, MD. Lanco-Pennland produces roughly 400 million pounds of milk annually and is a leading East Coast milk marketer.

The meeting also featured remarks from Reps. Dusty Johnson, R-SD, David Valadao, R-CA, and Tony Wied, R-WI.

The meeting was held in conjunction with the Young Cooperators (YC) Dairy Policy and Legislative Forum, which brought together young dairy leaders from 15 states for two days of education and advocacy on Capitol Hill. YCs discussed key dairy priorities directly with members of Congress and staffs to advocate for the Whole Milk for Healthy Kids Act, agricultural labor reform and strong dairy trade policies.

Also in conjunction with the meeting, The National Dairy Farmers Assuring Responsible Management (FARM) Program opened nominations for its annual FARM Excellence Awards, which recognizes farmers, cooperatives and processors that provide consumers with safe, wholesome milk with integrity. Nominations may be submitted via an online form until Aug. 4.