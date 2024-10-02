NMPF, FARM Program Lead Industry Discussions at World Dairy Expo

October 2, 2024

NMPF and the National Dairy Farmers Assuring Responsible Management (FARM) Program will be hosting educational and outreach engagements this week at the World Dairy Expo, in Madison, WI.

Sessions will include farm transition planning, biosecurity, and Federal Milk Marketing Order (FMMO) modernization.

Highlights include: