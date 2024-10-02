NMPF, FARM Program Lead Industry Discussions at World Dairy Expo
October 2, 2024
NMPF and the National Dairy Farmers Assuring Responsible Management (FARM) Program will be hosting educational and outreach engagements this week at the World Dairy Expo, in Madison, WI.
Sessions will include farm transition planning, biosecurity, and Federal Milk Marketing Order (FMMO) modernization.
Highlights include:
- The National Young Cooperators (YC) Program is hosting a panel discussion on lessons learned in dairy farm transition planning, beginning at 8:30 a.m. CT on Thursday, in Mendota Room 2. The panel will feature dairy farmers sharing their experiences with transitioning farm ownership and management.
- At 10:30 a.m. CT in the same room, the FARM Program will present a panel on H5N1 prevention strategies and best practices with animal health and biosecurity experts including NMPF’s Miquela Hanselman, along with Brent Wilson, a Michigan dairy farmer with firsthand experience managing an H5N1 outbreak. The panel will provide actionable strategies to help dairy farmers navigate the ongoing challenges posed by H5N1.
- At 1 p.m. CT, also in Mendota Room 2, NMPF will host a session on Federal Milk Marketing Order modernization. Panelists including NMPF Economic Policy Committee Chair Pete Kappelman and NMPF Chief Economist Peter Vitaliano will explore the immediate effects of potential updates and the long-term structural adjustments necessary to ensure the FMMO system continues to support a fair and competitive dairy marketplace.
- The National YC Program will also cohost with the Dairy Girl Network a panel discussion on Friday from 12:30 to 2 p.m. CT. As part of the Tanbark Talk series, this session will feature industry leaders who will explore the unique challenges and opportunities women face across the dairy supply chain, from local farms to international markets.
- The FARM Program’s booth, #4508, in the Exhibit Hall will be open throughout the week for discussions with farmers and allied industry higlighting recent updates for FARM program areas. Farmer resources including posters, manuals and prep guides will also be available.