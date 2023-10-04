NMPF, FARM Program at IDF World Dairy Summit, World Dairy Expo

October 4, 2023

NMPF and the National Dairy Farmers Assuring Responsible Management (FARM) Program will be well-represented at two key fall events for dairy in October, the International Dairy Federation 2023 World Dairy Summit in Chicago, Oct. 15-19, and the World Dairy Expo Oct. 3-6 in Madison, WI.

The IDF 2023 World Dairy Summit’s Chicago meeting will be the first hosted by the United States since 1993 and is largely the result of NMPF and U.S. Dairy Export Council leadership, complemented by extensive sponsorship and staff support by Dairy Management Inc. and additional support from others in the U.S. dairy industry. NMPF Executive Vice President for Trade Policy & Global Affairs Shawna Morris and Nick Gardner, USDEC’s Senior Vice President for Sustainability and Multilateral Affairs are co-chairs of the event, which will draw a global contingent of dairy leaders and experts from over 50 countries to discuss critical issues for the industry including those pertaining to trade, farming practices, processing innovations, emerging technologies, food safety topics, sustainability issues, and other subjects.

In addition to Morris’ Co-Chair role, NMPF’s presence at the Summit will include remarks by NMPF First Vice chairman Simon Vander Woude, NMPF Animal Health and Wellbeing Committee Chairwoman Karen Jordan, NMPF Young Cooperator Chairwoman Lorilee Schultz, NMPF Executive Vice President for Policy Development and Strategy Jaime Castaneda, NMPF Chief Science Officer and Vice President for Sustainability & Scientific Affairs Jamie Jonker, NMPF Sr. Vice President for Regulatory and Environmental Affairs Clay Detlefsen and NMPF Vice President of Global Economic Affairs Will Loux.

NMPF’s Senior Director of Communicators and Outreach Theresa Sweeney-Murphy has organized the IDF World Dairy Summit’s first-ever Young Farmer Roundtable to build on the success of NMPF’s Young Cooperator program by providing networking opportunities specifically targeted at young farmers from around the world. While in Chicago, NMPF will also hold meetings with key dairy allies and counterparts from other markets. In addition, NMPF is joining US-IDF, USDEC, ADPI (American Dairy Products Institute) and IDFA in co-sponsoring the U.S. reception at the summit on Oct. 15.

The FARM team has supported development of several opportunities for international attendees to visit U.S. dairy farms and facilities in Wisconsin, Michigan and Indiana, and will also have a booth and staff at the event, which is expected to draw 1,100 attendees. Registration is still open here.

At World Dairy Expo, the annual event in Madison, WI, that’s the industry’s largest trade show, both NMPF and FARM will be sponsoring events. The FARM booth will be open throughout the week, and NMPF and FARM will be active at events including:

Tuesday, Oct. 3:

12:00-12:45 p.m. Mooving Cows Seminar presented by Dr. Jennifer Van Os*

*Seminar will also be presented in Spanish Wednesday, Oct. 4 at 2 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 5:

8:30-10 a.m. NMPF Young Cooperators (YC) Seminar

12-1 p.m. NMPF Sponsor of Farm Bill Session, featuring panelist Jim Mulhern

2-3:30 p.m. FARM Program Session

Friday, Oct. 6: