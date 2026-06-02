NMPF, FARM Prime Producers for Screwworm

June 2, 2026

More than 1,200 cases of New World screwworm were reported in Mexico during the month of May, with the latest confirmed case approximately 31 miles from the U.S.–Mexico border. Experts believe that a U.S. outbreak may be imminent, making it a top priority for NMPF and the National Dairy FARM Program that it administers.

The nature of the threat, which creates severe wounds that can lead to death in cattle, makes producer surveillance a key strategy to preventing and treating cases. The Food and Drug Administration has a growing list of medications which have either emergency use approval or conditional approval for the treatment and prevention of New World screwworm.

Currently, medications have been approved for use in lactating dairy cattle. FDA issued on May 19 an emergency use authorization (EUA) for doramectin injection, Dectomax-CA1, for use in lactating and dry dairy cows, as well as replacement heifers aged 20 months or older. The drug had previously received conditional approval for use in female dairy cattle younger than 20 months. The EUA expands the injection’s indications, offering more tools to help producers prepare for a potential outbreak.

Meanwhile, the FARM (Farmers Assuring Responsible Management) Antibiotic Stewardship Program released its , which contains information on the current list of approved and authorized drugs for New World screwworm. Producers can use this resource to guide on-farm decisions that protect their herds while promoting judicious use of antimicrobials.

USDA has developed a five-pronged plan that focuses on early detection, treatment and containment, control of animal movement and investment in new treatment and control technologies. NMPF has actively participated in listening sessions to coordinate with federal and state partners on best practices to stop the spread. NMPF also submitted comments in favor of a USDA registration application for NovoFly April 22.

Producers who suspect they may have an animal infested with New World screwworm should contact their local veterinarian to file a report, collect samples for testing and to provide treatment recommendations. USDA has created an informational website that provides current information and updates on confirmed cases.

Farmers can expect movement requirements in affected areas, including inspection and/or treatment, to limit the spread once the screwworm has entered the United States. Farmers should work with their veterinarians and consult with state animal health officials on movement requirements.