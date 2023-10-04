NMPF Engages on New Federal Supply Chain Program

October 4, 2023

NMPF and USDEC coordinated a Sept. 8 U.S. Department of Transportation briefing on its Freight Logistics Optimization Works (FLOW) program to a group of members that have been engaged in the organizations’ supply chain working group.

A novel approach to optimizing supply chain data, FLOW allows U.S. stakeholders including ocean carriers, ports, motor carriers, railroads, warehousers and others to exchange data and better measure cargo traffic demand versus equipment supply. FLOW incorporates elements of the now-defunct USDA Ocean Shipping Container Availability Report, which NMPF and USDEC have long advocated for resuming. The two organizations are also pressing the U.S. government for increased transparency into the export supply chain, including through expanding dairy exporter participation in FLOW.