NMPF-Endorsed Supply Chain Security Bill Passes House

June 2, 2026

Following significant support and engagement by NMPF and the U.S. Dairy Export Council, the House of Representatives on May 13 approved the bipartisan Combatting Organized Retail Crime Act (CORCA).

NMPF has been at the forefront of this effort, including staff meetings with members of Congress and the White House National Economic Council to underscore the considerable damage that organized cargo theft poses to dairy shippers. NMPF President & CEO Gregg Doud met with Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-IA, the lead sponsor of the bill, on April 30 to highlight dairy’s exposure to container break-ins and thank him for his leadership on this issue.

Dairy products are rarely the target of organized criminal activity, but increasingly have become collateral damage, which leads to costly shipment returns, limited insurance recourse, and real risks to food safety and U.S. dairy’s reputation as a dependable global supplier.

CORCA would establish a coordination center within the Department of Homeland Security to centralize investigation and prosecution efforts. NMPF worked directly to ensure food and agriculture remained included in the final legislation, which now advances to the Senate.