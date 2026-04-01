NMPF Debuts State Issues Digest

April 1, 2026

NMPF this week introduced its first-ever State Issues Digest, a new publication designed to strengthen support for dairy farmers at the state level. The digest supports NMPF’s efforts to strengthen collaboration among states, better leverage shared resources and respond more swiftly to emerging challenges.

Distributed monthly to interested members, the newsletter highlights key issues affecting U.S. dairy farmers and their cooperatives across the states.

The inaugural edition covers a range of topics, including the growing financial and operational impacts of extended producer responsibility laws on dairy cooperatives and processors. It also examines efforts to remove flavored milk from schools, expand E-Verify requirements for employers, increase raw milk sales and more.

Readers can sign up and update their communication preferences to receive future editions of the digest.