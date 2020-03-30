NMPF Coronavirus Page Adds Employer Section, Boosts Spanish-Language Resources

March 30, 2020

The National Milk Producers Federation’s coronavirus webpage has added key guidance documents for agricultural employers in the wake of recent legislation and also expanded its Spanish-language resources to meet member needs as farmer economic and workforce situations rapidly evolve.

Under “Guidance for Employers,” the site includes materials from the Department of Labor, Occupational Safety and Health Administration, the Small Business Administration and others that will help agricultural employers navigate complex workforce matters. Meanwhile, documents important to both employers and employees, including NMPF’s Dairy Farmer Handbook on Coronavirus Prevention and Management, are being made available in Spanish, ensuring that essential information is available across all facets of dairy production.

“Dairy farms are built on high-quality workforces that are responding to the nation’s need for dairy products 24 hours a day, seven days a week at an extremely challenging time. We know that employers have questions, and we are doing our best to help address them,” said Jim Mulhern, president and CEO of the National Milk Producers Federation, the largest U.S. dairy-farmer group. “We also know that many U.S. dairies and their supply chains are built on the labor of hard-working, highly skilled Spanish-speaking workers. The resources we are making available make certain that everyone throughout dairy is better-equipped to manage this crisis.”

NMPF’s increased efforts in workforce guidance predate coronavirus, through the National Dairy Farmers Assuring Responsible Management (FARM) Program’s Workforce Development initiative. More on that program may be found here.