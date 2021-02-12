NMPF Congratulates Senator Baldwin on Agriculture Appropriations Chair Selection

February 12, 2021

The National Milk Producers Federation today congratulated Senator Tammy Baldwin (D-WI) on her selection as Chair of the Senate Agriculture, Rural Development, Food and Drug Administration, and Related Agencies Subcommittee.

“During her time in both the House and the Senate, Senator Baldwin has been an effective champion for dairy farmers in Wisconsin and beyond,” said Jim Mulhern, NMPF president and CEO. “She has fervently fought for dairy’s good name in the face of FDA’s unwillingness to enforce clear, simple dairy product terms. She also has played a key role in efforts to positively reform dairy policy and tirelessly worked on the Appropriations Committee to champion dairy innovation, as well as initiatives to combat farmer stress in rural America.”

Senator Baldwin has served on the Agriculture Appropriations Subcommittee, which sets spending for agriculture and numerous nutrition programs along with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, for six years. During that time she has sponsored the bipartisan DAIRY PRIDE Act, which would compel FDA to enforce current law by requiring marketers of imitation dairy products to use proper labeling. She has also advocated successfully for critical improvements to the dairy safety net both in the Bipartisan Budget Act and the 2018 Farm Bill. Finally, Baldwin sponsored the bipartisan FARMERS FIRST Act which reestablished USDA’s Farm and Ranch Stress Assistance Network to help farmers manage the unique stressors they face.

“Senator Baldwin becomes Chair of the Agriculture Appropriations Subcommittee with a strong record of bipartisan achievement at a critical time for our nation’s dairy producers and their cooperatives,” Mulhern said. “We look forward to working with her as our nation continues to weather the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic and begins to tackle the challenges that will follow.”