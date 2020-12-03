NMPF Congratulates Rep. David Scott on Election as Chairman of House Agriculture Committee

December 3, 2020

The National Milk Producers Federation today congratulated Representative David Scott (D-GA) on being elected by his colleagues to serve as the Chairman of the House Agriculture Committee in the 117th Congress. Rep. Scott has served on the committee since coming to Congress in 2003.

“We congratulate Congressman Scott on his new role as Chairman of the House Agriculture Committee and look forward to working closely with him to address the challenges facing the nation’s dairy farmers and their cooperatives,” said Jim Mulhern, NMPF president and CEO. “We value his years of service on the committee and appreciate his support on numerous issues, ranging from nutrition to environmental policy.”

Rep. Scott previously served as Chairman of the Dairy Subcommittee during the 2009 dairy market collapse and has supported bipartisan legislation to enhance milk consumption in our schools. In addition to his work on multiple farm bills, he has also backed several important environmental and sustainability measures, including 2016 agricultural biotechnology disclosure legislation.

“Representative Scott oversaw the Dairy Subcommittee at an important time for the industry, during the unprecedented downturn of 2009. We look forward to once again partnering with him as dairy producers continue to weather significant challenges, including those brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic during the last year,” Mulhern said.