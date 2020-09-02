NMPF Co-Hosts AgTalks Virtual Town Hall

September 2, 2020

The critical role that U.S. dairy exports play in Wisconsin’s economy and beyond took center stage at a virtual town hall Sept. 1 co-hosted by the National Milk Producers Federation (NMPF) and the U.S. Dairy Export Council and organized by Farmers for Free Trade, a coalition of pro-trade farm organizations, as part of an ongoing “AgTalks” series generating discussion of important issues on agriculture and trade.

The event featured NMPF president and CEO Jim Mulhern and panelists from across all aspects of Wisconsin’s dairy supply chain, including and Jeff Lyon CEO of NMPF member cooperative FarmFirst. Panelists discussed how expanding dairy trade opportunities brings tangible benefits to America’s dairy farmers, processors, exporters and rural communities.

“America’s dairy farmers help produce high-quality dairy products that are renowned around the world. These exports drive economic growth here at home and create new jobs in rural communities that have borne the brunt of years of recession. . We cannot accept unjust trade barriers that limit our export dairy market access.” The dairy industry in Wisconsin, and across the country, is counting on the U.S. government to help open new doors and strengthen our international supply chains through a robust and forward-leaning trade policy,” said Mulhern.

Other featured guests included moderator Tom Vilsack, president and CEO of the U.S. Dairy Export Council; Jeff Schwager, President of Sartori Cheese; Chad Vincent, CEO of Dairy Farmers of Wisconsin; and Randy Romanski, Wisconsin Secretary of Agriculture.

For those who were unable to attend the Wisconsin AgTalks Town Hall, a recording of the event can be found here.