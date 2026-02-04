NMPF Champions U.S. Dairy in Indonesia

February 4, 2026

NMPF executive vice president Shawna Morris joined a USDA Foreign Agricultural Service trade mission to Indonesia from Feb. 1–4, meeting with government officials and industry partners to discuss trade barriers and explore opportunities for expanded U.S. dairy exports.

NMPF’s continued engagement in Indonesia supports ongoing efforts to expand market access into the world’s fourth most populous country as reciprocal trade negotiations continue.

While in Jakarta, Morris met with Enny Indarti, director of fulfillment systems for the National Nutrition Agency’s Direct of Fulfillment Systems, to discuss how U.S. milk powders can be used to support the Indonesian government’s initiative launched in late 2024 to provide free milk in schools. She also met with officials from Indonesia’s Trade Ministry and the agency coordinating the school meals program.

Morris hosted a dinner to bring together NMPF and USDEC members attending the mission with key partners and dairy importers in Indonesia. She also moderated an industry partner roundtable session headlined by Under Secretary for Trade Luke Lindberg that included NMPF and USDEC members as well as one of USDEC’s formal partners in Indonesia, the Indonesian Food & Beverage Association. The roundtable explored areas for further industry collaboration to drive greater dairy consumption and trade between the U.S. and Indonesia dairy and food processing sectors.

The trade mission follows a July 2025 announcement of a reciprocal trade framework with Indonesia that included commitments to eliminate tariffs on the vast majority of U.S. exports and pledges to remove longstanding nontariff barriers affecting American dairy products. U.S. dairy suppliers are currently at a tariff disadvantage with New Zealand, with a potential additional disadvantage as the EU-Indonesia trade agreement nears conclusion.

Morris’ participation in the mission also builds on NMPF’s collaboration with the U.S. Dairy Export Council on a new U.S.-Indonesia Dairy Partnership Program to provide farmer training and education sessions in Indonesia. NMPF strengthened its network of in-country supporters in May 2025 with the signing of a memorandum of understanding with the Indonesian Chamber of Commerce (KADIN) to facilitate trade and grow dairy demand in the market.