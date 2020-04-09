News & Resources

NMPF CEO Jim Mulhern discusses dairy’s request for federal aid

April 9, 2020

NMPF President and CEO Jim Mulhern discusses the dairy industry’s request for federal aid on the “Adams on Agriculture” podcast.

Print Friendly, PDF & EmailDownload PDF
  • National Milk Producers Federation
    2107 Wilson Blvd., Suite 600
    Arlington, VA 22201

    Phone: 703-243-6111
    E-mail: info@nmpf.org
The profile image of nmpf

"Do I qualify?" That's been a prominent question coming into our offices this past week here at FarmFirst regarding the Paycheck Protection Program available through the CARES Act. Check out our new webpage of extensive resources diving into PPP: ow.ly/1tdD50zauVt Retweeted by National Milk Producers Federation 3 hours ago

© 2020 National Milk Producers Federation. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy.