Dairy Radio Now:

NMPF CEO Doud Discusses Dairy Achievements on FMMOs, Whole Milk for Dairy Radio Now Listeners

June 5, 2025

As June Dairy Month begins, NMPF President & CEO Gregg Doud explains for listeners of Dairy Radio Now that NMPF has helped notch two important achievements for the dairy community: the implementation of long-awaited updates to the Federal Order system, and passage by the Senate Agriculture Committee of legislation to expand milk choices in schools.