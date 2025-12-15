NMPF Celebrates House Passage of the Whole Milk for Healthy Kids Act

December 15, 2025

From NMPF President & CEO Gregg Doud:

“It’s hard to overstate the significance of congressional passage of the Whole Milk for Healthy Kids Act, not only because it represents major progress in improving the nourishment of American schoolkids, but also because of what it says about how persistent, long-term effort can still bring bipartisan success in Congress.

“Since 2012, when federal nutrition rules took whole and 2% milk out of school meals programs, dairy farmers and their cooperatives have pointed out the flaws in that decision, which wasn’t aligned with consumer choice. What was true then became even more true in years to come, as newer research consistently showed the value of milk at all fat levels and consumers moved even further toward fuller-fat varieties in their purchases.

“And now the day has arrived. We thank Chairman Glenn “GT” Thompson of Pennsylvania and Representative Kim Schrier of Washington for their critical roles in championing the most recent version of this important legislation to the finish line and the many other congressional leaders who preceded them in their efforts to protect access to nutritious milk in schools . Dairy doesn’t succeed without tireless advocates on Capitol Hill, and it’s been an honor to work with these members and their staffs in this effort.

“The next step, after a presidential signature, is implementation. We pledge our fullest support to federal officials and school districts across the nation to help with implementation of this important legislation. Congress made a positive difference today. We are thrilled to be a part of it.”