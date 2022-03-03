NMPF Campaigning for Quick Senate Action on Ocean Shipping Reform Act

March 3, 2022

NMPF’s work to advance key export supply chain legislation made significant progress with the Senate introduction of the Ocean Shipping Reform Act (OSRA) on Feb. 3, companion legislation to a House-passed measure meant to take strides to alleviate the supply chain crisis that is impeding dairy exports.

The bill introduced by key dairy allies Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-MN) and Sen. John Thune (R-SD) comes after months of NMPF effort. While there are some differences between the two bills, the trade policy team continues its work with the Senate to strengthen the measure further as it advances through Congress.

NMPF has launched a grassroots campaign to demonstrate the bill’s support among a broad base of constituents. NMPF members, friends and allies can ask their Senators to ensure its passage here.

As part of NMPF’s multi-prong strategy to alleviate the export supply chain congestion, the trade policy team, together with agriculture coalition allies, also met Feb. 4 with the White House National Economic Council to discuss export supply chain concerns and work to identify additional solutions, reiterating its recommendation that the administration consider suspension of “box rules” that limit ag shippers’ ability to mix and match containers and chassis equipment and discussed other potential strategies to alleviate the crisis.

NMPF staff also joined a small group of agricultural organizations in a Feb. 22 meeting with White House Port Envoy John Porcari to further discuss potential changes to the box rules, urge the administration to replicate the Port of Oakland pop-up site designated for staging agricultural exports and explore options to increase data transparency for U.S. exporters.