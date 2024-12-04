NMPF Builds on Strong China Relationship

December 4, 2024

NMPF Executive Vice President for Policy Development & Strategy Jaime Castaneda traveled to Shanghai and Beijing the week of Nov. 4 as part of NMPF and the U.S. Dairy Export Council’s ongoing efforts to grow U.S. dairy’s market share in China.

Joined by USDEC President and CEO Krysta Harden, Castaneda presented at the China International Import Expo and the Global Dairy Conference, highlighting the U.S. dairy’s commitment to being a reliable supplier of high-quality, safe, and sustainable products.

While in China, Castaneda and Harden delivered a new proposal to lower China’s most favored nation tariffs for cheese to Madam Yu, the Vice President of the China Chamber of Commerce of Foodstuffs and Native Produce. Like U.S. dairy’s successful tariff reduction effort in 2017, the proposal would improve market access for U.S. dairy producers to the top dairy importing country in the world.

The trip to China is just the latest NMPF and USDEC effort to grow the dairy relationship between the two countries. Castaneda in September spoke at a U.S-China Bilateral Agriculture Industry Roundtable on the opportunities for American ag companies in China. That came on the heels of a USDEC-USDA Foreign Agricultural Service business development mission to Beijing and Shanghai in June, which helped to fortify relationships between U.S. dairy suppliers and Chinese buyers and strengthen ties with Chinese trade associations and government agencies.