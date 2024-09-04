Trade Policy:

NMPF Builds Bridges, Takes Down Barriers

September 4, 2024

Helped prevent international trade disruptions during H5N1 outbreak.

Led engagement to implement several pressing supply chain priorities.

Strengthened relationships in protecting common cheese names

Secured a tariff cut from the United Kingdom.

Established and renewed key alliances with dairy and agriculture organizations around the world.

NMPF this year has successfully pursued initiatives this year to promote U.S. dairy products around the world and support a positive trading environment for U.S. dairy exporters.

NMPF and USDEC collaborated with USDA officials on a regular basis to educate trade partners about the H5N1 virus and the continued safety of U.S. dairy products to successfully preempt implementation of trade barriers not founded in science.

The organization also played a key role in a trio of new policies that will help ensure a smoother export supply chain for U.S. dairy exporters. As part of implementing the Ocean Shipping Reform Act of 2022, the Federal Maritime Commission issued a final rule on May 28 that will help put guardrails around carrier billing practices and a final rule on July 23 that will define and regulate ocean carriers’ ability to use prohibitive pricing or to outright refuse to accept contracted shipments. The commission referenced NMPF and USDEC’s comments on the issues more than two dozen times in crafting the final rules that will ensure that U.S. dairy exports are reaching end customers on time and shippers are not being charged for fees incurred for factors outside of their control.

To help fortify the rail side of the supply chain, NMPF and USDEC worked with a coalition of supply chain service providers to secure $2 million within the 2025 Homeland Security appropriations bill to create a task force dedicated to tackling supply chain theft and fraud and coordinated with a coalition of shippers to support the June 25 introduction of the bipartisan Safeguarding Our Supply Chains Act Led by Representatives David Valadao, R-CA, and Brad Schneider, D-IL, the bill would authorize $100 million for fiscal years 2025 through 2029 to create a crime coordination center within Homeland Security Investigations, as well as a task force comprised of relevant agencies. These funds come as organized crime groups have increased container break-ins this year, damaging dairy shipments in the process.

In collaboration with USDEC and the Consortium for Common Food Names, NMPF has continued to champion the bipartisan, bicameral Safeguarding American Value-Added Exports (SAVE) Act in Congress. Originally introduced in May 2023 as a bipartisan effort to increase U.S. government action to protect common food names – like “parmesan” and “feta” – the SAVE Act would represent the first farm bill effort on common names. Following extensive engagement from NMPF staff, both Senate and House Agriculture Committee leadership included the SAVE Act in their publicly released farm bill frameworks, signaling the bill’s widespread and bipartisan support.

NMPF’s common names advocacy also resulted in the House of Representatives including new agricultural-specific eligibility criteria in its Apr. 15 bill to renew the Generalized Systems of Preferences (GSP) trade program. The requirements to provide open and fair market access to U.S. agriculture exports and protect the generic use of common food and beverage terms would give U.S. dairy producers a fairer opportunity to succeed in key, developing markets.

NMPF’s efforts to secure greater market access expanded across the pond. NMPF and USDEC have worked to close the access gap in the United Kingdom, where EU suppliers still receive zero-tariff access post-Brexit, and Australia and New Zealand exporters enjoy preferential access. In response, NMPF and USDEC petitioned for the United Kingdom to reduce its most-favored nation (MFN) tariff rates for variety of dairy products. This effort yielded an important early success on March 16, when the United Kingdom announced that it was suspending tariffs on imports of certain milk powders used for food preparations for at least two years, lowering a 6 percent tariff to zero.

To grow U.S. dairy’s voice globally and preserve and expand market access in key markets, NMPF forged and renewed partnerships with influential agricultural and dairy organizations. Strengthening its presence in Latin America, NMPF and USDEC signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with Brazilian milk producers federation Abraleite and renewed an existing agreement with Argentine farmer organization Sociedad Rural Argentina during a July 28-Aug. 3 trip to South America. These announcements followed a partnership that NMPF and USDEC signed with Colombian dairy organization, Asoleche, on June 4. The alliance has provided NMPF and USDEC with important insight and help during Colombia’s anti-trade efforts, including its unfounded investigation into U.S. exports of powdered milk products.

Colombia’s Ministry of Commerce, Industry and Tourism started a Subsidies and Countervailing Measures investigation on July 5 alleging that between 2020-2023, U.S. powdered milk products that were exported to Colombia were subsidized by state and federal programs, damaging domestic Colombian producers of raw milk.

NMPF and USDEC in response have worked extensively with their legal team and affected members to cooperate with the investigation and develop the strongest reply possible. The effort includes close collaboration with the U.S. government to ensure that the government also sends a strong response. NMPF and USDEC have been supporting members exporting to Colombia with their own company response submissions to comprehensively refute the Colombian allegations.

NMPF and USDEC have also raised awareness and garnered political support for strongly responding to a potentially adverse outcome. In an Aug. 9 letter to U.S. Trade Representative Ambassador Katherine Tai and U.S. Department of Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack, NMPF and USDEC urged the U.S. government to prepare all available tools to respond forcefully should Colombia’s politically motivated investigation yield a decision that would lead to tariffs on U.S. milk powder imports. This coincided with another letter sent on Aug. 9 by the U.S. House Agricultural Trade Caucus to the Colombian Ambassador to the United States. The Congressional letter highlighted the long-standing commitment of the U.S. dairy industry to working with its Colombian counterparts and encouraged the two industries to work together to strengthen the dairy sectors in both countries instead of pursuing meritless investigations.

Investigators must rule on the preliminary results of the investigation within several weeks, and, if applicable, order the establishment of provisional measures. This would be followed by a public hearing and more comment periods.

Additionally, in preparation of global climate talks next year, NMPF and USDEC signed an MOU with World Farmers’ Organization on April 30, to support greater farmer representation in global trade and sustainability policymaking.