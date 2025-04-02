NMPF Builds Bipartisan Coalition to Lead House Feed Ingredients Bill

April 2, 2025

NMPF in March secured bipartisan sponsors for the Innovative FEED Act in the U.S. House of Representatives, advancing efforts to improve FDA’s feed-additive approval processes.

The bill, numbered H.R. 2203, was introduced on March 18 by Representatives Nick Langworthy, R-NY, Kim Schrier, D-WA, Jim Baird, R-IN, Chellie Pingree, D-ME, Erin Houchin, R-IN, and Jim Costa, D-CA.

The newly reintroduced bill would enable the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to review and approve animal feed ingredients using the agency’s Food Additive Petition pathway rather than review them as drugs, which is the current procedure even though the ingredients operate solely within the animal’s digestive tract and are not medical in nature. This improvement would let FDA review animal feed additives more efficiently while preserving animal, human, and environmental safety.

The Innovative FEED Act would better position U.S. dairy farmers to compete globally at a time when buyers are putting a premium on sustainably produced milk and dairy products.

Due to NMPF’s advocacy, the House measure already has 25 bipartisan cosponsors, including 11 from the House Energy & Commerce Committee, which has authority over FDA policy. The bill is likely to be reintroduced in the U.S. Senate in the coming weeks, another key step toward enactment this year.