NMPF Backs Sterile Flies to Combat Screwworm

May 5, 2026

NMPF submitted comments April 22 to the Environmental Protection Agency supporting its science‑based review of a USDA registration application for NovoFly, a sterile, male‑only New World screwworm developed as part of the proven Sterile Insect Technique used to prevent and respond to screwworm outbreaks.

“By improving male-only release ratios and reducing production inefficiencies, this technology strengthens the economic sustainability of the U.S.–Mexico barrier program that protects billions of dollars in agricultural value annually,” NMPF stated in its comments. “Investing in a more precise and scalable SIT tool is fiscally responsible and reduces the likelihood of far more costly emergency eradication campaigns in the future.”

To reinforce the importance of adding NovoFly male-only genetically engineered New World screwworm to the nation’s screwworm response and prevention toolbox, NMPF created an easy-to-use comment template for dairy farmers, cooperatives, state associations, and others to add their own support during the public comment period. Additional comments demonstrate broad dairy industry support for effective, environmentally responsible tools to protect U.S. livestock and agriculture from New World screwworm.

USDA on April 17 started building its domestic sterile fly production facility in Edinberg, TX, with operations projected to begin late next year. As of the beginning of May, the nearest screwworm detection has been reported 62 miles from the Texas border in Nuevo Leon. FDA also in April granted Emergency Use Authorization for the F10 Antiseptic Barrier Ointment with Insecticide for application in cattle, specifying a milk discard period of 10 days.

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