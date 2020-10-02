News & Resources

NMPF Asks Government to Buy U.S. Dairy to Alleviate Global Hunger

October 2, 2020

NMPF sent a letter to USDA and the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) on Sept. 23, asking the agencies to work together to purchase nonfat dry milk powder from U.S. farmers to donate to nations both lacking sufficient food supplies and without the ability to commercially meet those needs.

The letter is in-line with NMPF efforts to share U.S. dairy products worldwide. Milk powder is a high-quality protein source and a versatile dairy ingredient that can help fulfill key nutrient needs for healthy child development and adult wellness. NMPF has offered to help USDA and USAID to ensure that nonfat dry milk powder is quickly purchased and then efficiently donated to our international partners to meet these needs.

Print Friendly, PDF & EmailDownload PDF
  • National Milk Producers Federation
    2107 Wilson Blvd., Suite 600
    Arlington, VA 22201

    Phone: 703-243-6111
    E-mail: info@nmpf.org
The profile image of nmpf

“Partnerships like we have with Darigold are absolutely crucial for the Girl Scouts of Western Washington all the time. But they have never been as critical as they are today, looking at all the uncertainties we’re facing right now.” - Megan Ferland, CEO @GirlScoutsWW #community pic.twitter.com/3WLQ1h52Xd Retweeted by National Milk Producers Federation 21 hours ago

© 2020 National Milk Producers Federation. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy.