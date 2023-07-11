NMPF Applauds Xochitl Torres Small’s Confirmation as Deputy Agriculture Secretary

July 11, 2023

From NMPF President and CEO Jim Mulhern:

“On behalf of America’s dairy farmers and their cooperatives, we congratulate Xochitl Torres Small on her Senate confirmation as Deputy Secretary of Agriculture. Her rich family heritage in agriculture, as well as her career in public service in Congress and at USDA, will bring valuable perspective to the position, and we know she will bring great insight and energy to her new role. We look forward to continuing our work together to tackle the many pressing issues that affect agriculture and our rural communities.”