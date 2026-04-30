NMPF Applauds House Farm Bill Passage, Urges Senate to Take Action

April 30, 2026

From NMPF President & CEO Gregg Doud:

“NMPF commends lawmakers who today stood up for farmers by passing legislation that’s critically important for dairy producers.

“The House-passed 2026 Farm Bill supports the farm safety net, preserves existing conservation programs that include opportunities for dairy and livestock producers, bolsters trade promotion programs while protecting common food names, recognizes the important role of dairy in nutrition, and supports animal health programs. All of these are important priorities to dairy farmers and the broader industry, and we appreciate the leadership shown by House Agriculture Committee Chairman GT Thompson and other dairy champions to get this legislation through the House.

“We look forward to the Senate taking up the farm bill without delay. At a time where farmers face unprecedented challenges, Congress needs to provide the stability of a five-year, comprehensive farm bill. We will work with leaders in both chambers, from both parties, to get a farm bill signed into law.”