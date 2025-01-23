NMPF Applauds Bipartisan Effort to Expand Students’ Access to Whole Milk

January 23, 2025

From NMPF President & CEO Gregg Doud:

“NMPF commends Representatives Glenn “GT” Thompson, R-PA, and Kim Schrier, D-WA, and Senators Roger Marshall, R-KS, Peter Welch, D-VT, Dave McCormick, R-PA, and John Fetterman, D-PA, for their leadership in boosting students’ access to crucial nutrition with their Whole Milk for Healthy Kids Act. Just last month, the Dietary Guidelines Advisory Committee reaffirmed that most Americans under-consume nutrient-dense dairy. This much-needed bill lets schools offer students the healthful milk options that they are most likely to drink by permitting the serving of nutritious reduced fat and whole milk varieties, critically addressing kids’ under-consumption of milk’s essential nutrients.

“NMPF is ready to work with the bill’s bipartisan sponsors to move this commonsense, widely supported solution across the finish line this year.”