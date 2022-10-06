NMPF Annual Meeting to Focus on Keys to Dairy’s Future

October 6, 2022

The 2022 NMPF Annual Meeting will be held Oct. 23-26 at the Gaylord Rockies resort outside of Denver, addressing trends that will determine the dairy industry’s future direction. This year’s program focuses on areas where NMPF works with checkoff organizations to advance dairy farmer interests, including environmental sustainability, creating new markets for exports, and expanding markets domestically for dairy foods. The schedule at a glance is here.

For the first time since 2019, the meeting will again feature a dairy bar with the latest and greatest offerings of food industry dairy partners. Attendees will hear about the crucial 2022 elections from political analyst David Wasserman. In addition, the meeting will formally begin with a “Welcome to Colorado” reception for all attendees on Monday, Oct. 24, from 6-7:30 pm. The NMPF Young Cooperator program will feature a full day of programming for the next generation of dairy leaders who attend the meeting.

Questions about registration should be directed to Louise Kamali.