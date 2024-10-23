NMPF Annual Meeting Spotlights Dairy Vigilance on H5N1, Advances on Milk Pricing

October 23, 2024

U.S. dairy farmers are remaining resilient in the face of H5N1 influenza outbreaks while advancing in policy areas including nutrition and milk pricing, said NMPF Chairman Randy Mooney at the organization’s annual meeting held in Phoenix Oct. 21-23.

Dairy persists in its best practices in biosecurity and work with government officials, veterinarians and scientists to understand, contain and prevent Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza in dairy cattle, Mooney said in remarks at the meeting held jointly by NMPF, the National Dairy Promotion and Research Board and the United Dairy Industry Association.

“Everything we do, the future is going to take a level of cooperation and coordination from all of us. And we’ve had that, but it’s going to take more than we’ve ever had,” said Mooney, a Dairy Farmers of America member-owner who farms near Rogersville, MO. “I continue to be inspired by all of you and the work that you’re doing. Amid great change and preparation for the future, we are still part of the greatest industry that there is.

Dairy producers in the past year have grappled with HPAI and delays on a farm bill that expired in September even as milk prices have risen and consumer demand has remained strong. Meanwhile, farm-level margins have remained at a record high for months, well above levels that trigger payments under the federal Dairy Margin Coverage program, the main producer safety net, even as dairy is poised for growth with upcoming dairy manufacturing plant expansions.

Underpinning the entire industry is USDA’s plan for Federal Milk Marketing Order modernization, which is likely to resemble a proposal released in July that incorporated key NMPF principles and would be voted on by dairy farmers early next year.

Also at the meeting, NMPF’s Board of Directors approved the organization’s policy positions and elected new members. New board members approved by NMPF delegates include:

Darrin Monteiro, California Dairies Inc.

Dan Kullot, Dairy Farmers of America

Kimberly Parks, Dairy Farmers of America

Deric Lindstrom, Ellsworth Cooperative Creamery

Joel Eigenbrood, Foremost Farms

Jon Cowell, Maola (formerly Maryland & Virginia Milk Producers Cooperative Association)

Cowell and Eigenbrood also were elected to NMPF’s Executive Committee. The board also elected Craig Caballero of United Dairymen of Arizona to serve as its secretary. In addition, Jacob Larson of Southeast Milk, Inc. was elected chairman of the Small Cooperative Caucus and, in turn, to NMPF’s Executive Committee.

The members awarded Honorary Directors for Life recognition to John Wilson and Kent Herman, both of Dairy Farmers of America; and Jay Bryant of Maola, NMPF’s outgoing secretary.

The meeting drew roughly 750 attendees and featured breakout sessions on industry topics ranging from an economic outlook to the National Dairy Farmers Assuring Responsible Management (FARM) Program’s Environmental Stewardship updates, to be released Oct. 31.

FARM Executive Director Emily Yeiser Stepp said in a breakout session on biosecurity that many practices already established have been serving dairy farms under H5N1.

“Dairy farmers and their cooperatives have developed and embraced a robust biosecurity program through the National Dairy FARM Program,” NMPF’s Emily Yeiser Stepp said. “This program has been adapted and adopted by dairy farms across the U.S. to prevent the spread of H5N1.”

Featured panelists at the meeting’s general session included Doud, who appeared with fellow dairy CEOs Barb O’Brien of Dairy Management Inc. and Krysta Harden of the U.S. Dairy Export Council, along with a session on innovative dairy revenue streams that included Brent Lilienthal, president and CEO of LF Bioenergy; Katie Cook, vice president of livestock sustainability and U.S. farm animal marketing for Elanco; and Chris Cook, head of sustainable business solutions for Syngenta.

The annual meeting is also held in conjunction with NMPF’s Young Cooperators annual meeting for younger dairy leaders, as well as NMPF’s annual cheese contest. This year’s Chairman’s Award winner was a Garden Vegetable with Sweet Basil Rub cheese from Ellsworth Cooperative Creamery in Menomonie, WI, while the Chairman’s Reserve went to Upstate Niagara Cooperative Inc. of Batavia, NY for its salted butter, in the first year butter was added to the competition.