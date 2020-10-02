News & Resources

NMPF Annual Cheese Competition Goes Virtual

October 2, 2020

Due to the 2020 Joint Annual Meeting moving from an in-person to a virtual format, the 2020 NMPF Cheese Quality Competition is also going virtual. Because of travel restrictions and social distancing requirements, our cheese judges will evaluate select cheese classes at locations in California, Illinois, and Wisconsin on Oct. 15. Key changes this year include:

  • Co-ops will send cheese entries directly to the judges, divided by the classes each judge is judging;
  • The number of entries per co-op per class will be limited, to help keep the amount of cheese manageable for the judges;
  • Cheese entries should be no larger than 5 pounds. Cottage cheese entries should be in no larger than 2-pound containers; and
  • There has been minimal rearranging of the classes.

NMPF looks forward to having a great cheese contest that will showcase the wonderful cheeses our members make. More detailed instructions can be found here. Questions may be directed to jjonker@nmpf.org or mhanselman@nmpf.org.

