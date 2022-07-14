NMPF Announces Scholarship Recipients, Recognizes ADSA Winners

July 14, 2022

The National Milk Producers Federation (NMPF) today announced the recipients of its 2022 National Dairy Leadership Scholarship awards, recognizing outstanding graduate students pursuing research of interest to the U.S. dairy industry. The awards, funded by dairy farmers and their cooperatives, support the next generation of dairy researchers, extension staff, academics and industry professionals.

“On behalf of its Board of Directors, NMPF is proud to recognize, support and celebrate this year’s scholarship recipients,” said Jim Mulhern, president and CEO of NMPF. “Our scholarship program helps graduate students pursue research that brings scientific solutions to many of dairy’s challenges. We applaud this year’s awardees and look forward to their future contributions.”

Catherine McVey received this year’s top scholarship, NMPF’s Hintz Memorial Scholarship award. A North Carolina native, McVey received dual undergraduate degrees in Animal Science and Statistics at North Carolina State University. She is currently a doctoral candidate in Animal Biology at the University of California-Davis, where she is supported by the Dean’s Distinguished Research Fellowship. McVey’s research focuses on extracting complex behavioral patterns from precision livestock farming through unsupervised machine learning.

NMPF’s Board of Directors also awarded a scholarship to Kirby Krogstad. Krogstad grew up on dairy farms in South Dakota and Minnesota. He completed his undergraduate degree at South Dakota State University, followed by a master’s degree in dairy cattle nutrition at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. He is currently a doctoral candidate in Animal Science at Michigan State University and studies nutritional strategies and feed additives to modulate inflammation and health of dairy cows.

NMPF also sponsors student awards through the American Dairy Science Association (ADSA). This year’s Richard M. Hoyt Award winner, Bethany Dado-Senn, was recognized at ADSA’s annual meeting June 21. Dado-Senn grew up on her family’s dairy farm in Wisconsin. Her doctoral research at the University of Wisconsin-Madison investigates consequences and solutions to environmental heat stress in dairy cattle.

Michigan State University graduate students Ursula Abou-Rjeileh and Thainá Minela received first-place recognition as part of the NMPF sponsored ADSA Graduate Student Paper Presentation Contest in Dairy Production in the Ph.D. and M.S. divisions, respectively.

Learn more about the NMPF scholarship program here. The 2023 application period will open in January 2023. For information about ADSA awards, visit its awards page here.