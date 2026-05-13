NMPF and USDEC Statement on House Passing the Combatting Organized Retail Crime Act

May 13, 2026

The National Milk Producers Federation and the U.S. Dairy Export Council issued the following statement on the House passing the Combatting Organized Retail Crime Act (CORCA):

“CORCA is an important tool for our dairy producers to ensure that their products reach end customers safely and on time,” NMPF President & CEO Gregg Doud said. “We appreciate Reps. Joyce, Lee, Valadao and Titus for leading this commonsense legislation to crack down on cargo break-ins that continue to affect U.S. dairy shippers. We look forward to working to move the bill forward in the Senate and into law.”

“U.S. dairy exporters rely upon a supply chain that is safe and reliable in order to reach customers around the world,” USDEC President & CEO Krysta Harden said. “Unfortunately, our dairy exports have been collateral damage as criminals break into shipping containers in search of high-value retail goods. The bipartisan legislation passed by the House is a critical step toward providing our dairy shippers and law enforcement the resources needed to better confront this issue. Thank you to Representatives Joyce, Lee, Valadao and Titus for championing this important effort.”