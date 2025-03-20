USDEC and NMPF Sign Partnership with Guatemalan Dairy Association

March 20, 2025

The U.S. Dairy Export Council (USDEC), National Milk Producers Federation (NMPF), and Guatemalan Dairy Development Association (ASODEL), signed a memorandum of understanding yesterday that will strengthen ties between the U.S. and Guatemalan dairy industries as they advocate for free and fair trade policies and promote greater dairy consumption.

The agreement outlines objectives aimed at strengthening communication and knowledge-sharing between the two industries, underscoring the economic and social significance of the dairy sector, and addressing trade barriers that negatively impact both producers and consumers alike.

The agreement outlines objectives aimed at strengthening communication and knowledge-sharing between the two industries, underscoring the economic and social significance of the dairy sector, and addressing trade barriers that negatively impact both producers and consumers alike.

“This agreement marks an important milestone in the U.S. dairy industry’s ongoing dedication to collaborating with and supporting our partners in Guatemala and throughout Latin America,” said Krysta Harden, president and CEO of USDEC. “A strong trade relationship benefits both U.S. and Guatemalan dairy sectors, and it’s clear that imposing misguided trade barriers harms everyone, particularly Guatemalan consumers. We are excited to work together to continue to build a strong partnership between our two industries.”

“The U.S. and Guatemalan dairy sectors share values and common goals,” said Gregg Doud, president and CEO of NMPF. “We’re thrilled to collaborate with ASODEL to champion effective, forward-thinking policies that will strengthen the dairy industry in the Americas and globally.”

“ASODEL is dedicated to improving the competitiveness and long-term viability of the Guatemala dairy industry,” said Ramiro Pérez, director general of ASODEL. “This collaboration with USDEC and NMPF strengthens our capacity to fulfill that mission, supporting not only our members but also Guatemalan consumers who rely on both domestic and imported dairy products.”

The agreement complements similar agreements USDEC and NMPF have made throughout Latin America, including with the Colombian Association of Dairy Industry (Asoleche), Sociedad Rural Argentina, the Inter-American Institute for Cooperation on Agriculture (IICA) and the Chilean Federacion Nacional de Productores de Leche (Fedeleche).