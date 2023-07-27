NMPF and USDEC Form Alliance with Italian Dairy Association to Promote Priorities Internationally

July 27, 2023

The National Milk Producers Federation (NMPF), U.S. Dairy Export Council (USDEC), and Italian Dairy Association (Assolatte) signed an agreement today that increases collaboration between the three groups as they promote the nutritional benefits of dairy products and support dairy-friendly policies in international forums.

The memorandum of understanding (MOU) organizes a set of objectives centered around ensuring the accurate and exclusive labeling of dairy terms for milk and dairy products and advocating for international standards and guidelines that recognize the contributions of the global dairy industry to sustainable food systems. The partnership will last through 2025.

“Our two countries each have a proud tradition of producing world-class, sustainable dairy products,” said Jim Mulhern, president and CEO of NMPF. “That shared passion will fuel this partnership as we work to proactively advance positive, sound international dairy policies.”

“Dairy producers in Italy and the United States both have incredible opportunities to grow and thrive, while also facing similar challenges that threaten that potential,” said Krysta Harden, president and CEO of USDEC. “This agreement is an important step in growing our voice as we continue to call for fair, science-based policies that support sustainable growth for dairy producers and manufacturers around the world.”

“This is an ambitious and far-reaching agreement between two giants of the global dairy industry, Italy and the United States – a cooperation that we hope will help to remove potential obstacles to the production and marketing of milk and dairy products,” said Paolo Zanetti, chairman of Assolatte.

The MOU between NMPF, USDEC, and Assolatte complements similar agreements signed last year with Sociedad Rural Argentina and the Chilean Federacion Nacional de Productores de Leche (Fedeleche), which strengthened NMPF and USDEC’s relationships in Latin America.

From left, Jaime Castaneda, USDEC and NMPF EVP for policy development and strategy, Paolo Zanetti, chairman of Assolatte, and Nick Gardner, USDEC SVP for sustainability and multilateral affairs